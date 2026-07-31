Putin’s trust rating exceeds 70% — pollster

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Vladimir Putin’s trust rating among Russian citizens stands at 70.6%, according to a Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) poll conducted from July 20 to 26 among 1,600 adult Russians.

"A total of 70.6% of survey participants stated they trust Vladimir Putin, while the approval rating of the president’s performance stands at 65.4%," the pollster’s report notes.

As many as 42.6% of respondents approved the government’s work, while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s work is endorsed by 44.4% of Russians surveyed. Trust in Mishustin stands at 54%.

Respondents also commented on parliamentary party leaders. The level of trust in Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov stands at 31.6%, in A Just Russia leader Sergey Mironov at 26.2%, in LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky at 19.4%, and trust in New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev at 11.8%.

Public support for the political parties stands at 33.5% for United Russia, 9.7% for the Communist Party, 8% for the LDPR, 6% for A Just Russia, and 9.5% for the New People party.