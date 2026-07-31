US, Israel plan to carry out large-scale strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure — TV

WASHINGTON, August 1. /TASS/. The US and Israel plan to carry out large-scale strikes on Iran’s energy facilities during the weekend, CBS News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, "the United States and Israel are planning what would be one of the harshest bombing campaigns to date against energy infrastructure targets in Iran, <...> with strikes possible throughout the weekend."

Energy infrastructure including power plants and refineries, would likely be targeted, two of the sources said.