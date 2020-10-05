Russian Defense Ministry to receive new serial Ilyushin Il-112V aircraft from 2023

VORONEZH, October 5. /TASS/. Two prototype Ilyushin Il-112V airplanes will be handed over to the Russian Defense Ministry by 2021 year-end and the ministry will start receiving serially produced aircraft since 2023, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters on Monday.

"We should additionally transfer two prototype aircraft to the Defense Ministry for subsequent state trials by 2021 year-end and upon completion we expect to supply first serially made aircraft to the Defense Ministry since 2023," the minister said.

"We have modern aircraft, with the good export potential in place. Therefore, we will work in parallel not merely for the primary customer, which is the base one, and under export orders too," Manturov noted. The Voronezh Aircraft Plant is ready to produce up to 15 airplanes annually, considering the replacement plans for a large number of aircraft by 2030, he added.