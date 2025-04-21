Kiev was 'prompted' to accept Russia's Easter ceasefire proposal — Putin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Kiev initially rejected Russia's proposal for an Easter truce, but later reversed its stance following apparent external influence, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"We all saw the initial response – they issued a statement dismissing our proposal as a game with people’s lives and similar rhetoric," Putin said. "However, it seems that someone smarter – most likely foreign handlers – advised that rejecting such initiatives would be politically disadvantageous for the Kiev regime, and they promptly changed their position," the Russian president emphasized.