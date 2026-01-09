US Southern Command confirms seizure of Olina tanker in Caribbean

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. The US Southern Command has officially confirmed the seizure of the oil tanker Olina in its post on X, which included a video of the operation.

During the seizure, marines and sailors of the Southern Spear joint task force, acting in support of the US Department of Homeland Security, boarded the tanker Olina from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford. The operation in the Caribbean Sea went smoothly.

The vessel was seized near the island of Trinidad (Republic of Trinidad and Tobago). According to Reuters, the tanker had previously made voyages to Venezuela under the flag of Timor-Leste.