Zelensky in talks with US on possible free trade zone — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, January 10. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is discussing a free trade zone agreement with the United States, the Bloomberg news agency reported.

Zelensky told the agency in a phone interview that the deal will be a part of a broader package of measures for post-conflict reconstruction of Ukraine. The deal will have zero tariffs on trade with the United States and will be in place in some of Ukraine’s industrial regions.

Zelensky added that he will need to discuss details of the proposal with US President Donald Trump first. In his opinion, the deal will become an additional guarantee of economic security for Ukraine.