Russia dismisses London's claim of Moscow's involvement in strike on Iraqi base as fiction

LONDON, March 14. /TASS/. British Secretary of State for Defense John Healey’s statements about Russia’s involvement in the strike on a Western coalition base in Iraq’s Erbil are pure fiction and have nothing to do with reality, the Russian Embassy in London said in a statement.

"We cannot help but note another claim advanced by Mr. Healey, who stated yesterday that Russia had assisted Iran in striking the base at Erbil. His imagination has run away with him. Notably, senior American officials have themselves indicated that they are not aware of any information pointing in that direction," the embassy stressed.

The diplomatic mission is convinced that Healey’s statement about the Russian threat has domestic political motives. "To construct a political narrative from that inversion is a choice that places morality outside the bounds of political convenience - a tendency that has, regrettably, become something of a hallmark of British foreign and domestic discourse," the statement points out.

The diplomats also recalled that it is actually London that is supplying weapons and intelligence for strikes on Russian territory. "British military aircraft operating close to Russian airspace routinely conduct intelligence-gathering missions. The information is shared with Ukrainian forces. The use of Western long-range missiles against targets deep inside Russia requires detailed satellite reconnaissance, target designation and the technical input of specialists capable of integrating that data into complex weapons systems," the statement reads.

"British personnel have been present in Ukraine to train, equip and advise Ukrainian units, while assisting with elements of operational planning and command support. The question of how such activities fit with repeated assurances that the United Kingdom is not directly involved in the conflict remains, to put it mildly, unanswered," the embassy concluded.

On March 12, the British Ministry of Defense reported that a drone strike had been carried out on a military base in Erbil, Iraq. According to the ministry, no British personnel were injured, but several US troops were wounded.