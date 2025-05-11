Ukraine violates ceasefire 14,043 times — top brass

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have violated the ceasefire 14,043 times, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Despite the announcement of the ceasefire, the Ukrainian armed formations continued to conduct combat operations against the Russian troops. A total of 14,043 ceasefire violations were recorded," the statement said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian units fired 4,011 rounds of ammunition at the positions of Russian troops along the entire contact line. In addition, the enemy carried out 9,918 strikes and dropped ammunition from drones.

Meanwhile, the Russian servicemen have strictly observed the ceasefire in effect in the special military operation zone from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7) to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 11 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 10).

"In accordance with the decision of the Russian supreme commander-in-chief, all Russian battlegroups in the special military operation zone strictly observed the ceasefire and remained on the previously occupied borders and positions," the ministry emphasized.

According to it, the Russian Armed Forces mirrored the Ukrainian military's ceasefire violations and reacted adequately to the emerging situation.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that the Ukrainian units had made five attempts to breach the Russian state border in the Kursk and Belgorod Regions during the V-day ceasefire. The Ukrainian military also made 37 attack attempts and one combat reconnaissance attempt near the settlements of Pavlovka, Budki in the Sumy Region, Tetkino in the Kursk Region, Berezniki in the Kharkov Region, Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People's Republic, Lipovoye, Redkodub, Dzerzhinsk, Romanovka, Ulyanovka, Novoolenovka, Mirolyubovka, Yelizavetovka, Troitskoye, Veseloye, Alekseyevka, Novoaleksandrovka, Kotlyarovka and Novosergeyevka of the Donetsk People's Republic. All the attacks were repelled, the ministry emphasized.

As of now, the Russian servicemen continue the special military operation, the statement said.

Over the past 11 hours, Russia’s battlegroups North, West, South, Center, East and Dnepr eliminated over 1,130 Ukrainian servicemen and destroyed 10 armored combat vehicles, two armored personnel carriers and eight field artillery guns.