MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Operators of unmanned systems troops from Russia’s West battlegroup in the Kupyansk area of the Kharkov Region are promptly destroying artillery pieces and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that the enemy is attempting to amass to carry out counterattacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Despite the enemy’s ongoing attempts to accumulate the necessary amount of firepower to support counterattacks by assault groups, these assets are promptly detected and destroyed by strike unmanned aerial vehicle crews," the statement said.

The ministry noted that specialists from the unmanned systems troops have reduced the reconnaissance-to-strike cycle to a minimum. Only a few seconds pass from the moment a target is detected to its destruction by strike UAVs.