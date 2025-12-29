Russia calls up 135,000 conscripts for military service in autumn draft

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia has concluded its autumn army draft, calling up 135,000 conscripts for military service, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The 2025 autumn call-up of citizens for military service is over. Pursuant to Decree No. 690 of September 29, 2025 issued by the president of Russia, 135,000 conscripts were called up for military service in the Russian Armed Forces and other troops and military formations in the fall of this year," the ministry said in a statement.

As in the previous army drafts, Russian conscripts had the right to choose military service in various military branches and armed services, considering their health condition and the results of professional psychological selection, it said.

"Most conscripts were assigned to training units and military formations where they will learn to operate modern military hardware and get a military specialty. <…> Special attention was paid to manning scientific and research-production units, and also sports companies. A total of 680 recruits were assigned to scientific and research-production units while 240 conscripts from the country’s national teams in Olympic disciplines joined sports companies," the ministry said.

Military carriages involved 17 flights by military-transport aircraft, 104 civil aviation flights, 13 military and passenger trains, and also auto transport of military formations. It specified.

"The conscripted military personnel who have served up the established term of military service have been discharged on time and sent to the places of their living," the ministry reported.