Potential EU sanctions on US companies unlikely to be effective — Russian senator

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The European Union’s potential sanctions against the United States are unlikely to be effective, Andrey Klishas, chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation and Statehood in Russia’s upper house of parliament, said, commenting on a Sunday Telegraph report.

"We are looking forward to the EU’s first package of sanctions against the US, which is going to be as ineffective as the 101st package of restrictions on Russia," he wrote on Telegram.

The Sunday Telegraph reported earlier, citing sources, that the EU was working on sanctions against American companies over US President Donald Trump’s plans to acquire Greenland.

Trump stated in March 2025 that the United States would annex Greenland, a self-ruling territory of Denmark. The American leader has repeatedly said that Greenland should become a part of the United States. He threatened to impose high trade duties on Denmark if it did not give up the island. Even during his first term, Trump offered to buy Greenland. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has rejected these ambitions, stressing that Greenland is part of Denmark.

In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. Under it, the United States committed to defending the island from aggression.