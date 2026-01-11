GENEVA, January 11. /TASS/. European leaders have become hostage to their wrong Ukraine policy, leading their nations to a dead end, Guy Mettan, Swiss politician, journalist, writer, and member of Geneva’s cantonal parliament, told TASS.

According to him, European officials thought that after the 2014 coup in Kiev, they "would be able to freely support Ukraine’s new nationalist leaders, including when those bombed their fellow citizens in Donbass." Now, European leaders "are afraid of losing credibility in the eyes of their own people."

Mettan pointed out that ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande had pretended to comply with the Minsk Agreements in order to cover up Ukraine’s rearmament and Kiev’s plans to take back control of Donetsk and Lugansk by force rather than through diplomacy. "This is clear from the heavy bombardment of civilians in Donbass that Ukraine had launched a week before Russia started its special military operation on February 24, 2022," the politician emphasized.