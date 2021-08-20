Russian defense firm to show latest versions of Taifun armored vehicles at Army forum

KAZAN, August 20. /TASS/. Remdizel, a leading Russian defense enterprise, will feature wheeled armor at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum, including the latest modifications of K-4386 Taifun-VDV airborne infantry fighting vehicles, the Industry and Trade Ministry of the Republic of Tatarstan announced on Friday.

"This year, the company offers an opportunity to follow the evolution of the family of K-4386 Taifun-VDV armored vehicles, with some of their modifications to be demonstrated for the first time. The new versions of armored vehicles will be demonstrated in a separate presentation," the ministry said in a statement.

The company will also demonstrate the Mustang upgraded dual-purpose tracked prime mover and truck at the Army 2021 forum, the statement says.

As Remdizel Chief Designer Igor Zarakhovich emphasized, the military hardware produced by the company allows accomplishing any combat task in complex conditions and saving the crew’s lives in case of an attack.

Remdizel was founded in 1978 in the town of Naberezhniye Chelny in the Republic of Tatarstan in the Volga area. Today it is one of the largest domestic defense industry enterprises that develops and produces the family of Taifun and Vystrel armored vehicles. The company’s military equipment has been tested in combat conditions and is also exported to other countries.

The Army 2021 international military-technical forum will run at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28 and feature over 220 exhibits.