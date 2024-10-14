Russia shelters over 30,000 people fleeing from Ukrainian shelling — commissioner

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. More than 30,000 people who were forced to leave their homes due to shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces are being housed in 960 temporary accommodation centers (TACs) across 65 Russian regions, the Russian Human Rights Commissioner, Tatyana Moskalkova, reported.

"My staff and I regularly visit the TACs where residents of the Kursk and Belgorod Regions, as well as other regions, are staying. Many of them fled from shelling in the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics two years ago. There are currently 960 TACs in 65 Russian regions, where 30,415 people, including 7,670 children, are staying," the commissioner told aif.ru in an interview.

She said that, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 112,337 people had been evacuated from the Kursk Region alone. "There are 12,328 residents of the Kursk Region, including 3,685 children, being accommodated at TACs, medical and social facilities, children's camps in Russia. Over 100 thousand others have settled independently with their relatives and acquaintances," Moskalkova said. According to her information, approximately 40,000 more residents refused to evacuate or have already returned to their places of permanent residence.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. A state of federal emergency is in effect in the region. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, more than 8,000 people have been killed as a result of Ukraine's attack on the region.