Illegal decisions on Russian property in Finland will not go unanswered — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Any illegal decisions of the Finnish authorities regarding Russian property in Finland will not remain unanswered, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"A legal assessment of the actions of the Finnish side will be made after receiving answers to our requests. Any illegal decisions will not remain unanswered," the diplomat stressed.

The diplomat noted that the Russian Embassy in Helsinki has sent requests to the Finnish Foreign Ministry and the Bailiff Service to clarify the situation, to provide information on the procedures for implementing decisions on Russian real estate, to comment on these decisions, and also on how they relate to the norms of international law on state property.

On October 29, the Helsinki court told TASS that the court's decision of August 13 imposed an arrest on movable and/or immovable Russian property in Finland in the amount of about $5 bln at the request of six Ukrainian energy companies, including Naftogaz. According to the Russian Embassy, the arrest was imposed on more than 40 real estate objects. The diplomatic mission sent a note to the Finnish Foreign Ministry expressing strong protest against the actions of the authorities and hoping that the decision on the arrest would be reconsidered.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will challenge in court the possible confiscation of its property in Finland at the request of Ukraine.