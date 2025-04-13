Russia hopes to develop cooperation with India in many areas — MFA

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Moscow hopes to continue developing multifaceted cooperation with New Delhi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We congratulate our Indian friends on our shared holiday. We express confidence in continued rapid and consistent development of friendly relations and expansion of Russian-Indian ties," it said in a post on Telegram on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

According to the ministry, bilateral relations are characterized by reliability, high intensity of political interaction and a particularly privileged strategic partnership.

"They are characterized by a high level of mutual trust, respect for national interests, identical or close of views on key aspects of global and regional politics," the ministry said. "There are meetings and negotiations at the highest and high levels every year to discuss key areas of cooperation, as well as pressing international and regional problems."

The ministry also noted that cultural, humanitarian, trade and economic cooperation is successfully developing between the two countries, and nuclear energy remains one of the key areas of interaction.

Shared international agenda

Moscow and New Delhi are committed to building a polycentric world order based on the principles of sovereign equality, compliance with the norms and principles of international law, and they also advocate a greater role of the Global South in the mechanisms of economic governance.

"Our countries work to ensure stability, global and regional security, closely cooperate within the BRICS and SCO. Russia has consistently supported India's candidacy for permanent membership of the UN Security Council," the ministry stated.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on April 13, 1947.