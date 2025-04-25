Israel’s actions in Syria undermine regional security — top Syrian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. Israel’s actions in Syria pose a direct threat to regional security, Foreign Minister in the Syrian interim government Asaad Hassan al-Shibani said.

"Israel’s violations are a direct threat to regional stability and undermine peace and security," he said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Syria. He called on the international community to push Israel to stop its attacks. "We have repeatedly stressed that Syria will be no threat to any country, including Israel," he emphasized.

Following the change of power in Syria in December 2024, Israel began delivering strikes on military facilities in Syria. Late that month, Israel deployed additional forces to the Golan Heights, which belonged to Syria until 1967 and whose annexation was recognized as illegal by the UN Security Council in 1981, and took control of the demilitarized buffer zone separating Israel- and Syria-controlled territories since 1974. After that, Israel announced its plans to establish a 15-kilometer "control zone" and a 50-kilometer "influence area" in Syria, claiming that their objective is to ensure the demilitarization of southern Syria.