Generals Moskalik, Sarvarov killed in Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks — General Staff

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Lieutenant Generals Yaroslav Moskalik and Fanil Sarvarov lost their lives as a result of the Kiev regime’s terrorist activity. Their initiatives will continue to be implemented, Chief of the Main Operations Directorate, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy said.

"Unfortunately, last year was not without losses in our ranks. Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, and Chief of the Operational Training Directorate, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, were killed as a result of the Kiev regime’s terrorist activity. I express my deepest condolences to their families and colleagues on this irreparable loss."

He noted that with the deaths of the generals, the troops "lost true professionals, loyal comrades, and true patriots." "Their names are forever inscribed in the history of our department. We will certainly implement all the ideas and initiatives of Generals Moskalik and Sarvarov and use them to solve the problems facing not only the Main Operations Directorate but also the armed forces of the country as a whole," he said.