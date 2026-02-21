Trump raises tariffs from 10% to 15% worldwide

WASHINGTON, February 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has announced his decision to raise tariffs from 10% to 15% worldwide.

"I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been "ripping" the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs," he added.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order imposing 10% tariffs on imports from all countries. The White House said later that these additional tariffs will take effect on February 24 and remain in force for 150 days.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled that the US president had exceeded his authority by imposing tariffs on other countries under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). However, the highest court did not clarify whether the US should refund the money previously paid as tariffs. Concurrently, the White House said that following a Supreme Court ruling, the tariffs imposed under the pretext of the emergency law are being terminated.

On April 2, 2025, the US leader slapped tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Later, the president changed the tariff rate on imports from a number of countries. On August 29, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that the president did not have the authority to impose many of the announced tariffs. On September 4, the US administration appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling.