Slovak PM warns about response measures if Ukraine playing politics around oil

BRATISLAVA, February 20. /TASS/. Slovakia will take measures if it is proved that Ukraine’s decision to halt pumping of oil via the Druzhba pipeline was politically motivated, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"We will take response measures if it is proved that what is happening to oil [for Slovakia] is nothing but a political game," according to a video posted on his Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

In his words, it can't be ruled out that Ukraine is deliberately delaying the resumption of oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, as information available to Bratislava indicates that the damaged section of the pipe has already been repaired and oil pumping can already be resumed.

Supplies of Russian oil to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline across Ukraine were suspended in early February. On Wednesday, the Slovak government announced a crisis situation in the country amid oil shortages.