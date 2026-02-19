Defense minister says Israeli military to stay in Gaza forever

TEL AVIV, February 19. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israeli troops will remain in the Gaza Strip forever.

"The IDF will remain in the Gaza security zone forever," he was quoted as saying by the Ynet news portal.

Addressing the officers' course graduation ceremony at Officer Training Base 1, he mentioned Israel’s strikes on Yemen and Iran, delivered last year.

"We will not allow threats of annihilation against Israel in the future either - and we will act against any threat, near and far," he said. "The policy today is one of initiative, decisiveness, removal of threats and defense of Israeli borders and communities from enemy territory."