Former South Korean president sentenced to life in prison on insurrection charges

SEOUL, February 19. /TASS/. The Seoul Central District Court sentenced former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to life imprisonment in connection with the insurrection case dating back to December 2024, the Yonhap news outlet reported.

Under the relevant provision of the Criminal Code, the available penalties are limited to either capital punishment or life imprisonment. The prosecution had sought the death penalty for the former president, although a moratorium on executions has been in place in South Korea since 1997.

The court also issued a sentence in the 2024 insurrection case to South Korea’s former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. He received 30 years in prison.

In total, Yoon Suk-yeol is a defendant in eight court proceedings, four of which are related to the declaration of martial law. In a separate case concerning the obstruction of his arrest due to a standoff between the Presidential Security Service and law enforcement in January 2025, he was already sentenced to five years in prison this past January.

Yoon Suk-yeol was charged with organizing an insurrection by imposing martial law in violation of the constitution in December 2024. The investigation specifically determined that he sought to "eliminate his political opponents." In April 2025, the Constitutional Court ruled that the martial law declaration violated the nation's fundamental law, a decision which led to Yoon Suk-yeol's removal from office.