Russia interested in industrial cooperation with India in energy sector

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia is seeking industrial cooperation with Indian companies in the energy sector for the joint production of components and equipment, which could later be re-exported, including to Africa, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Industrial cooperation opens new opportunities for us. This can involve attracting Indian component suppliers to expand the production of various equipment within Russia by our companies, as well as joint manufacturing, particularly of energy equipment, with subsequent export to third countries, including Africa," he said.

"We see enormous demand for joint solutions. I believe there is strong synergy here: Indian companies, which have reached a new technological level and are able to organize mass production in the shortest possible time, can, when combined with Russian engineering expertise, deliver significant results for both Russia and India," he added.

Marshavin also stressed that Russia is expanding its energy supplies to India, with shipments rising by approximately 15% in the first half of the year alone. "We are successfully addressing logistical, payment, and insurance-related challenges. I consider this a major achievement. Energy supplies continue to grow. In this half-year period, growth reached around 15%. In other words, the energy sector is successfully fulfilling its part of the task set by the leaders to increase trade turnover," he stated.

