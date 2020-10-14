Both Russian vaccines against coronavirus to be supplied to Syria soon, says legislator

"I am certain that during your current visit to Russia the contacts that you will establish will help you better fight against this terrible threat. In the near future the vaccines - the first one and the other that we are discussing at the moment - will be provided to Syria," Slutsky said.

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Syria in the near future will be able to get both Russian vaccines against the coronavirus infection, the chairman of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs, Leonid Slutsky, said at a meeting with an official delegation of Syrian medics during their visit to Russia.

He stressed that the second Russian vaccine, the one from the Novosibirsk-based center Vektor, registered on Saturday, has milder effects.

"It’s a mild action vaccine for senior citizens and for people with weaker immunity. I believe that this vaccine will be of interest to Syria’s health service," Slutsky said.

In particular, he is certain that such a vaccine might turn out to be very helpful for old people, who sometimes have to exist in adverse conditions following the end of hostilities, which by no means promote better immunity, and also children.

"Both groups of the population are far less protected by virtue of their age and the environment where they have to exist," Slutsky said.

So far, Russia has registered two vaccines, one from the Gamaleya Center and the other from the center Vektor. Clinical tests of a third Russian vaccine against the coronavirus from the Chumakov Research Center under the Russian Academy of Sciences will be completed by December.