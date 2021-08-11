Serial production of missiles for S-500 air defense systems begins in Russia — source

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Enterprises of Russia’s Almaz-Antey Concern have launched serial production of missiles for the S-500 Prometey air defense systems currently in development, a defense industry source told TASS.

"In accordance with the contract between the Russian Defense Ministry and the Almaz-Antey Concern, signed in late 2020, the production of serial missiles to be delivered to the Aerospace Forces is under way," he said.

TASS has no official information about the issue.

According to another source, state trials of S-500 "are under way at a testing range in southern Russia." They are expected to be completed in late 2021.

The advanced Russian-made S-500 air defense missile system has hit a high-speed ballistic target at the Kapustin Yar range during a test launch, the Defense Ministry’s press office said on July 20.