Modern weapons rate in the army must be 71.9% by Jan 1 — Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The modern weapons rate in the Russian armed forces must be up to 71.9% by the end of this year, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said in his closing remarks at an overview conference known as the military products acceptance day.

"We must achieve a rate of modern weapons and military equipment of 71.9%," he said.

"This target must be met by January 1, 2022. A great deal is still to be done to this end. The reserves that we have built up make us certain that the main targets will be achieved. We will fulfill the state defense order just as last year. The industry will cope with its task at a level of no lower than 99%, the way it was last year and in the previous year," he said.

"As far as weapons are concerned, the signing of life cycle contracts is extremely important. That is on the one hand. On the other hand, the duration of contracts must be ten years and more. To a large extent this issue has already been settled with enterprises, corporations and companies. Moreover, not only at the negotiating platforms, but in financial terms, too. This lays the basis for forming a state program for armaments up to 2033," he said.