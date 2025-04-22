Trump’s plan to resolve Ukraine crisis to feature in new history textbooks — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict proposed by US President Donald Trump will be presented in next history textbooks for schools across Russia, Vladimir Medinsky, a Kremlin aide who chairs the Russian Military Historical Society, told TASS.

On April 20, Trump wrote on his Truth Social media that Russia and Ukraine will hopefully make a deal in the coming week.

"The extraordinary efforts being taken by the new US administration in an attempt to find a reasonable solution to the Ukraine conflict and all the amazing reform taking place in US domestic policies will undoubtedly appear on the pages of the next edition of both a textbook of Russian history and a textbook of global history. Trump will go down in history for sure," said Medinsky, who has authored history textbooks.

While the Russian presidential aide said that he was not in a position to comment on the policy being pursued by the US president, he added: "As an observer and a historian, I can say that we are living in historical times.".