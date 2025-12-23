MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The globalist fake media machine, and not just The New York Times (NYT), has attacked US President Donald Trump, his peace efforts, and Russia, Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund has said.

"It's not just the NYT. It's a globalist, well-funded, organized, and synchronized US/UK/EU deep-state-aligned fake media machine - targeting traditional values, common sense, economic prosperity - and therefore President Trump, his team, his peace efforts, and Russia," he wrote on his X social media page, commenting on Trump's opinion that the NYT newspaper poses a serious threat to national security and that its dissemination of false information should be stopped.

Trump emphasized that the NYT is "a true enemy of the people."

The US leader previously filed a $15-billion lawsuit against the NYT. He accused the publication of openly supporting his 2024 presidential rival, then-Vice President Kamala Harris, and of slandering himself, as well as members of his family and entourage.