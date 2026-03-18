Annual inflation in Russia down to 5.79% from March 11 to 16 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Annual inflation geared down from 5.84% a week earlier to 5.79% over the week from March 11 to 16, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said.

"Inflation totaled 0.8% over the period from March 11 to 16 (six days). The price growth rates declined for foods to 0.55%. Fruits and vegetables prices continued going down (0.2%); price growth rates decelerated to 0.07% for other foods," the ministry said.

"In the non-food segment, the prices change by 0.11%, and by 0.08% in the monitored services sector" the ministry noted.

Annual inflation was registered at the level of 5.79% as of March 16, the ministry added.