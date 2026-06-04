OPEC+ now more capable than ever of mitigating energy risks — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. OPEC+ is now more in demand than ever to make decisions that could mitigate dramatic changes in global energy markets, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Uncertainties in global markets and the economy have increased exponentially. And the OPEC+ organization, which successfully balanced the market and ensured the removal of volatility, is now more than ever one of those organizations that has the ability to truly take into account, assess, and make decisions that would neutralize today's global, dramatic changes in the energy sector," Novak said.

SPIEF is taking place on June 3-6. This year's main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The forum's program focuses on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the forum, with TASS serving as its general information partner.