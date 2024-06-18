China-Ukraine trade turnover rises by 20% to $3.8 bln. in January-May

BEIJING, June 18. /TASS/. The volume of trade turnover between China and Ukraine increased by 20.1% to $3.8 bln in January-May, the General Administration of Customs of China reported on Tuesday.

Exports from China to Ukraine in the reporting period rose by 47.5% to $1.4 bln. Supplies from Ukraine to China increased by 8.7% to $2.4 bln.

Ukraine mainly supplies agricultural products to China: corn, sunflower and rapeseed oil, barley, etc. China exports consumer goods, electric vehicles, lithium batteries, tires for buses, trucks and cars, smartphones to Ukraine and much more.

According to the customs service, in 2022, the volume of Chinese-Ukrainian trade fell by 60% to $7.65 bln. In 2023, it fell by 10.8% to $6.81 bln.