MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The units of Russia’s West battlegroup destroyed over 220 troops, 34 unmanned aviation control posts, three Starlink satellite antennas and three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army in 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"In 24 hours, the enemy lost over 220 troops, an M113 armored fighting vehicle, ten mortar squads, one AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, one Wartex electronic warfare station, five cars. Moreover, 34 unmanned aviation control posts, three Starlink satellite antennas, and three field ammunition depots were destroyed. Air defense crews eliminated 18 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," he said.

Damage was inflicted on troops and equipment of units of three mechanized, one assault brigades and one territorial defense brigade of the Ukrainian army near Kamenka, Kupyansk, Borovaya, Novoye, Makeyevka, Yampole, and Kirovsk, Bigma added.