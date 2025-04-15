ROME, April 15. /TASS/. By painting Russia in a bad light for its strike on Ukrainian troops in Sumy, Western politicians and media outlets are trying to throw a wrench in the Trump administration's quest to get a peace deal done, journalist Davide Malacaria wrote on the InsideOver web portal.

He drew a parallel to the 2020 Bucha provocation staged by the Kiev regime, when Western media blew that story up to discredit Russia, hindering talks in Istanbul. "Certain patterns tend to repeat themselves," the journalist continued. He also noted that "Sumy ended up in Western news streams which completely ignore murders [committed by Ukrainian troops] in Donbass or atrocities in the Kursk Region, as well as civilian deaths from drones or projectiles on Russian territory." He believes the West is using these tactics to expand the war.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Italy, commenting on statements by Western politicians and items in the media, noted that "Rome is not thinking about the truth, justice and peace but about defending the thoroughly discredited criminal Zelensky regime."

On April 13, Russian forces carried out a strike with two Iskander-M missiles on a meeting of the command staff of Ukraine’s Seversk operational-tactical group in the city of Sumy, eliminating more than 60 Ukrainian servicemen as a result. The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the Kiev regime continues to use residents as human shields, stationing military facilities and holding events attended by military personnel in the city’s central district.