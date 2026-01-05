Russia bans entry to 28 Canadian supporters of neo-Nazism, MFA announces

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russia has indefinitely banned entry to 28 Canadian nationals for supporting neo-Nazism, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced in a press release.

"In response to unlawful anti-Russian entry restrictions, earlier announced by Ottawa, a permanent entry ban will be imposed on 28 Canadian citizens whose activities in pro-Bandera organizations are aimed at promoting the criminal neo-Nazi ideology currently being advocated by the Kiev regime," the ministry explained.

The sanctioned individuals, "by ignoring the historical facts and truths about the events of the Great Patriotic War, have been struggling to strengthen Canada’s ties with the most radical and uncompromising nationalists in Ukraine," the Russian ministry argued. The appointment of Chrystia Freeland, former Canadian finance minister and deputy prime minister, the granddaughter of who Russia’s MFA called Hitler’s henchman Mikhail Khomyak, as an economic adviser to Vladimir Zelensky earlier on Monday, was further proof of this trend, the ministry added.

Freeland, who previously served as the Canadian prime minister’s special envoy for Ukraine, was appointed as an economic advisor by Zelensky on Monday.