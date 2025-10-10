MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. A group of foreign mercenaries fighting for the Ukrainian armed forces consisting of troops from the United States, Poland, and Colombia has been eliminated in the Kharkov Region, Russian security agencies told TASS.

"Today, near Otradnoye, soldiers from the Battlegroup North discovered the bodies of three mercenaries from the Ukrainian army’s foreign legion who had been killed by Russian troops doing a sweep of enemy positions," a source in the agency said.

According to the source, IDs found at the scene confirmed the identities of the three men: William Francis McGrath from the United States, Wilfredo Martinez Almeida from Colombia, and Grzegorz Rafal Wasilewski from Poland.