Seventeen oil companies to discuss Venezuela with Trump — media

WASHINGTON, January 9. /TASS/. Top managers from at least 17 oil companies will take part in a meeting with US President Donald Trump on Venezuela on Friday, CBS News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported on X.

She said the list includes representatives of Chevron, Exxon, ConocoPhillips, Continental, Halliburton, HKN, Valero, Marathon, Shell, Trafigura, Vitol Americas, Repsol, Eni, Aspect Holdings, Tallgrass, Raisa Energy and Hilcorp.

The meeting will take place at the White House at 2:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. GMT).

Earlier, Trump said he plans to involve big business in the restoration of Venezuela’s oil industry. According to him, oil companies plan to invest about $100 billion to increase oil production in the country.

The situation in Venezuela

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas, calling Washington’s actions military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela.

Trump later confirmed the strikes and announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been seized and taken out of the country. They were transported to a detention facility in Brooklyn, southern New York.

Trump also declared that the United States would take temporary control of Venezuela. In addition, the US president said Washington would obtain compensation for US oil companies from Caracas, adding that these companies would allocate funds to rebuild Venezuela’s oil infrastructure.