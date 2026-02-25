Europe has imported over 60 bcm of LNG since start of heating season

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Europe has imported more than 60 bln cubic meters (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) since the start of the heating season in October, according to TASS calculations based on data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

LNG flows from European terminals to the EU’s gas transport system for the period from October 2025 to February 2026 exceeded 60 bcm.

Withdrawal from underground gas storage (UGS) facilities on February 23 amounted to around 280 mln cubic meters (mcm), while pumping totaled 69 mcm. Total fuel volume in UGS facilities equals around 33.8 bcm now.

European UGS facilities are currently 30.59% full (16.58 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years). Since the heating season started on October 13, 2025, EU countries have withdrawn around 64 bcm of gas from storage facilities.