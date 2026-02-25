MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. France and the UK are trying to blackmail Russia by discussing the possibility of transferring nuclear weapons to Kiev, Russian State Duma lawmaker Viktor Vodolatsky told TASS.

"[The possible transfer of nuclear weapons to Kiev] is blackmail and an attempt to further drag Ukraine into the mess they are in today. [Vladimir] Zelensky has repeatedly stated: 'Give me the opportunity to obtain nuclear weapons, or we will create them ourselves.' Therefore, to accommodate him, the UK and France have devised a plan to supply them," he said.

London and Paris are currently trying their best to keep Ukraine as a weapon in their struggle against Russia.

The press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) previously reported that the UK and France are actively working to provide Ukraine with nuclear bombs and means of delivery. According to information available to the SVR, this involves the covert transfer of European components, equipment, and technologies in this field to Ukraine. One option being considered is the French TN75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile.