LONDON, February 24. /TASS/. A spokesman for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has denied reports that Paris and London are working on transferring nuclear weapons to Kiev.

"There is no truth to this," Sky News quoted him as saying. "We will continue with our efforts to secure a just and lasting peace," he added.

Earlier, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service disclosed that Paris and London are actively working to supply Kiev with nuclear weapons and their delivery systems. Among the options under consideration is the French TN75 compact warhead, designed for use with the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile.