Latest talks create path for peaceful settlement in Ukraine — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, February 24. /TASS/. Negotiations are the only viable solution to the Ukrainian crisis; the parties must reach a comprehensive peace agreement, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning told a briefing.

"Recently, the door for dialogue on the Ukrainian crisis was finally opened, and the parties are carrying on the negotiations," the diplomat noted. Beijing hopes that both sides will seize this opportunity to reach a sustainable and binding agreement, Mao Ning said.

The diplomat added that China maintains a principled and clear position on this issue and the country supports all efforts toward achieving peace. Beijing is ready to continue constructive cooperation with the international community to promote a diplomatic resolution of the conflict, the spokeswoman noted.

Trilateral talks on Ukraine involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17 and 18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, on the second about two. Head of the Russian delegation presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky described the negotiations as difficult, but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will be held soon.

The first round of talks took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, followed by the second round on February 4-5.