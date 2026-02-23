Defender of Fatherland Day unites those who selflessly defend Motherland — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Russian citizens on Defender of the Fatherland Day. His message was published on the Russian government’s website.

"This holiday unites all those who selflessly defend the Motherland, demonstrating courage and heroism, who uphold national interests and independence. It brings together those who, through their daily work, strengthen our country’s defense capability, technological and industrial sovereignty, and contribute to the implementation of priority state objectives and to improving the well-being of millions of citizens," the congratulatory message said.

Mishustin wished further success in service for the benefit of great Russia, as well as good health to citizens and their loved ones.