Resolving Ukraine crisis should involve taking Russia’s interests into account — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict should involve taking Russia’s legitimate interests into account, with all goals of the special military operation being attained, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the special military operation.

"While implementing the tasks of the special military operation, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have been making an invaluable contribution to strengthening regional and international security with courage and distinction. Our country is maintaining an active dialogue with all interested partners toward establishing a system of equal and indivisible Eurasian security," the diplomat noted.

"We are confident that resolving the Ukraine crisis while taking Russia’s legitimate interests into account will also contribute to this. All goals of the special military operation will be achieved," she concluded.