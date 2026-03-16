Iranian diplomat refutes reports that Iranian drones can reach California

DOHA, March 16. /TASS/. The United States’ allegations that Iranian drones can reach California are not true, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, suggesting these claims could be laying the ground for a false flag attack by Washington.

"What can we make of a US security official saying that Iranian drones can reach the United States’ western coast? Don’t they know the range of Iranian drones? Don’t they know that Iranian drones cannot cover a distance of 6,500 miles from the Persian Gulf to California? They are deliberately propagating such allegations, which may be a prelude to false flag operations," he told a briefing.

The ABC television channel said earlier that the FBI had issued warnings to police departments in California about potential Iranian drone attacks.