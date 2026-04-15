Iran calls for dialogue, rejects attempts to impose surrender terms — president

TEHRAN, April 15. /TASS/. Iran sees dialogue as the only way to build constructive relations with other nations but will not tolerate attempts to impose someone else’s will on the country, President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"Iran does not seek war or instability and always calls only for dialogue and constructive cooperation with other countries. However, any attempt to impose someone else’s will on the nation and make it surrender is destined to fail. The Iranian people will never accept such an approach," Pezeshkian said in a statement on Telegram.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.

Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to multiple disagreements.