China conducted special law enforcement operation east of Taiwan

SHANGHAI, June 7. /TASS/.China has organized a special law enforcement operation in the waters to the east of Taiwan, Xinhua news agency said.

"This operation was a necessary response to the unilateral statement by Japan and the Philippines to begin negotiations on the delimitation of the maritime border east of Taiwan Island, which seriously undermines China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights," the news agency said. The Fujian Provincial Maritime Safety Authority, the Guangdong Provincial Maritime Safety Authority, the East China Sea Shipping Support Center, and the East China Sea Rescue Authority took part in the maneuvers.

The goals of the operation are to fully exercise powers to ensure compliance with China's maritime administrative law, strengthen patrolling capabilities in deep waters, control the movement of ships in key waters, ensure the safety of maritime traffic and protect national interests, Xinhua said.