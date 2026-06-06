Russia sees attempts by Yerevan to ‘commit crime against democracy’

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Moscow sees attempts by the Armenian authorities to commit a crime against democracy by deciding to bar the Strong Armenia opposition movement, as well as possibly the Prosperous Armenia party, from elections, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment in response to a media question regarding the pre-election situation in Armenia.

"We are receiving information that instead of pre-election competition conducted according to laws and rules, there is a struggle against democratic procedures. We see attempts by the Armenian authorities to commit a crime against democracy by deciding to remove the largest opposition movement, Strong Armenia, and possibly the Prosperous Armenia party, from the elections," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova added that, apparently, pressure on the opposition in the form of arrests, harassment, property seizures, and persecution of the Armenian Apostolic Church proved insufficient.

"If this anti-democratic scenario is implemented and a decision to bar them from elections is made, Armenian citizens will be deprived of the right to choose the future of their country, which would consequently cast doubt on the legitimacy of the electoral process as a whole," she stressed.

Armenia’s next parliamentary elections are scheduled for June 7. Eighteen political forces are taking part in the elections -- 16 parties and two party blocs.