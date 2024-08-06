Jet fuel prices set new record at SPIMEX — trading data

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Jet fuel prices were all-time high by the close of business during the trading session at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX), according to trading data.

Jet fuel prices had an uptick by 4.07% and climbed to 84,220 rubles ($973.2) per metric ton, which is a new record.

Other kinds of fuel were in the red during the trading session. Ai-92 regular gasoline prices moved down by 0.23% to 54,594 rubles ($630.4) per metric ton. Ai-95 premium gasoline prices tumbled 0.47% to 73,700 rubles ($843.8) per metric ton.

Summer grade diesel fuel prices lost 0.61% to 61,377 rubles ($702.7) a metric ton.

Prices of liquefied petroleum gases dropped by 0.4% to 37,591 rubles ($432.8) per metric ton. Furnace fuel prices declined by 3% to 29,406 rubles ($335.4) per metric ton.