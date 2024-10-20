Russian ambassador tells BBC that UK wages ‘aggressive war’ against Russia

LONDON, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told the BBC that the UK government is using Ukraine to wage a proxy war against Russia.

"The UK government is waging aggressive war against Russia by the hands of Ukrainians. This is a proxy war led by the United Kingdom’s government by providing lethal weapons, with which the UK government is killing Russian soldiers and civilians," he said in an interview with the broadcaster, an excerpt of which the BBC posted to its website.

According to Kelin, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is not showing any interest in peace talks. This stance means only that Ukraine will lose more territory, he said.

"You <…> heard Zelensky yesterday. He was desperate. He fully understands that he is losing not only terrain, but he is losing the conflict," the ambassador said.

While Ukraine still keeps resisting, that resistance is getting weaker, according to the diplomat.

The full interview is set to go on the air on Saturday.