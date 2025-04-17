Kazakh leader confirms attendance at Victory Day events in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in festivities marking the 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazism in Moscow, the Kremlin press service said.

He confirmed his attendance during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Both presidents emphasized the importance of the upcoming 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will naturally take part in the events to be held in Moscow to celebrate the occasion," the Kremlin press service said.