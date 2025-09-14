Russian fighters improve position on approaches to Krasny Liman in one week — DPR head

DONETSK, September 14. /TASS/. Russian troops improved the position on approaches to Krasny Liman (Ukrainian name - Liman) in the Donetsk People's Republic over the past week, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

"The Krasny Liman direction: we see [that] the situation on approaches to Krasny Liman has been improved over the past week by our units," he said in an interview with VGTRK reporter Andrey Rudenko posted on his Telegram channel.

Russian units have been very active in moving towards Yampol this week, Pushilin added. "The Serebryanskoye forestry has also been practically cleared out," he said.